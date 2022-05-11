Porsche engineers are out testing prototypes for an updated 911 range, and a new one has been spotted.

Previously we brought you spy shots of prototypes for the updated 911 Turbo and 911 Turbo S, and today we have spy shots and video of a tester for what's likely to be the updated 911 Carrera.

The current 911 arrived in 2018 as a 2020 model, initially in Carrera and Turbo guises. Given the typical seven- to eight-year lifespan of the 911, we should see this updated version arrive in 2023, likely as a 2024 model.

Tweaks to the styling will be mild, with the prototype revealing a new front fascia design sporting larger intakes with vertical flaps that are likely active. There's also an additional sensor located under the license plate.

Moving to the rear, we notice a new design for the engine's side vents, and exhaust tips mounted closer to the center. This backs rumors that we might see a new engine introduced with this update, specifically a bigger, naturally aspirated unit like Porsche's 4.0-liter flat-6 offered in the 718 range, which starts at 394 hp. The current Carrera models come with a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged flat-6, which starts at 379 hp.

There is some substance to the rumors. Frank-Steffen Walliser, Porsche's chief engineer for the 911, said in a 2020 interview that new emissions regulations planned for Europe around the middle of the decade will see bigger engines return in favor of downsized units. The new rules are apparently aimed at matching lab-tested fuel economy with real-world figures.

We also expect a hybrid option to be added to the Carrera with this update. The updated Turbo should also have a hybrid option.

Fans of the 911 have a lot to look forward to in the next couple of years. Also out testing are prototypes for a 911 GT3 RS and a high-riding variant that could go by the name 911 Safari. There will also be the aforementioned updated Turbo variants which should continue to offer supercar-rivaling performance.