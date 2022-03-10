A prototype for Lamborghini's successor to the Aventador has been spotted for the first time and reveals plenty of details destined for the production model. Our previous shots showed only a test mule.

The Aventador has been with us for more than a decade, and Lamborghini last summer unveiled the final evolution of the car in the form of the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae. The successor is expected to start sales in 2023, meaning a reveal late this year or early next is likely.

As opposed to the relatively clean lines of the original Aventador, the successor looks to be taking on a much busier, almost brutish design. Influences look to have come from 2017's Terzo Millennio concept, especially for the lights which feature Lamborghini's Y motif in the taillights. The headlights meanwhile look to feature a split design, which is something we saw on the Terzo Millennio.

Lamborghini Terzo Millennio concept

The proportions are similar to the Aventador, particularly in regards to the A-pillar and roofline, which suggests Lamborghini is using the Aventador's carbon-fiber tub for the successor. This makes sense given the investment in an entirely new powertrain for the car.

We know power will come from a V-12-based plug-in hybrid system, and Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann has confirmed that the V-12 will be a new unit, just the third, in fact, in Lamborghini's history. It will still be naturally aspirated, though the displacement may be lowered compared to the current 6.5-liter V-12 in the quest to reduce emissions.

As for the hybrid element, Lamborghini's head of R&D, Maurizio Reggiani, said keeping weight down is the main challenge. Even the lightest solutions are expected to add hundreds of pounds to the curb weight. Another issue is considering potential emissions rules in some countries or regions that may require a minimum electric range.

2023 Lamborghini Aventador successor spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien 2023 Lamborghini Aventador successor spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We can spot huge intakes on the sides, and the V-12's exhaust tips are mounted higher than on the Aventador. Expect peak power to crest 800 horses, a significant jump on the Aventador whose output tops out at 769 hp in Ultimae guise.

Beyond the powertrain, expect the car to feature all-wheel drive, all-wheel steering, and active aerodynamic technology. According to our photographer, the rear wing on the prototype was an active element.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.