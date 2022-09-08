Ferrari engineers have been spotted testing a convertible version of the stunning Roma.

The lights of the prototype confirm it as a Roma but the roof profile is different. The thick camouflage gear also has a separate section just for the roof, providing the engineers with easy access to the roof.

The car, which is rumored to be called a Roma Spider, is currently expected to arrive late this year or early next. A debut at the Paris motor show in October is a strong possibility. It will likely arrive in showrooms next year as a 2024 model.

What isn't clear is whether the car will feature a retractable hard-top roof or a lighter soft-top design. However, we can count on the same twin-turbo 3.9-liter V-8 found in the Roma coupe nestled under the hood. The engine delivers 612 hp and 561 lb-ft of torque.

Fans might wonder why Ferrari is developing a Roma convertible when there's already the mechanically similar Portofino M convertible. It's possible the Roma convertible will take over the entry-level convertible duty as the Portofino M is close to reaching the typical five-year lifespan of a Ferrari.

The Portofino M was launched in 2017 and can trace its roots to the California convertible launched in 2008. The Roma, which was launched in 2019, rides on a significantly upgraded version of the platform found under the Portofino M, making it much more modern.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.