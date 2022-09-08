Mercedes-Benz is in the process of updating its entire compact range, and a prototype for the updated CLA-Class Shooting Brake sold overseas has just been spotted.

It follows the sighting in August of a prototype for the updated CLA-Class sedan. Prototypes for updated versions of the A-Class sedan, A-Class Hatchback, B-Class, GLA-Class, and GLB-Class are also out testing.

Note, the updated A-Class won't make it to the U.S. The current compact sedan will be discontinued here after the 2022 model year, leaving the GLA-Class as the brand's entry point in this market. The updated CLA-Class is expected to be sold here, albeit in sedan form only.

The current second-generation CLA-Class arrived on the scene in 2019 as a 2020 model, and in Mercedes tradition we should see the updated version arrive in 2023 as a 2024 model.

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The prototypes are only lightly camouflaged, which makes sense for an update. There appears to be a revised grille, revised fascias, plus tweaks to the internals of the lights at both ends.

Changes inside are expected to include a new design for the center console and new graphics for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment hub.

It isn't clear what's planned for the powertrains, but more power may be added, especially for the CLA35 and CLA45 from AMG. The CLA-Class is currently offered in the U.S. with 2.0-liter turbo-4 engines, rated at 250 hp in the CLA 250 grade, 302 hp in the CLA35, and 382 hp in the CLA45. In other markets there's also a CLA45 S grade with 416 hp on tap.

Front-wheel drive is standard on the CLA 250, while other grades all come standard with all-wheel drive.

Even though the CLA-Class isn't a huge seller, with Mercedes selling just 6,822 examples in the U.S. in 2021, it is expected to stick around when Mercedes redesigns its compact range around the middle of the decade. The same can't be said for the A-Class and B-Class, which are expected to be dropped as Mercedes turns its focus more toward lower volume, higher profit margin vehicles.