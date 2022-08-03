The Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class compact crossover is about to come in for a round of updates, as evidenced by a prototype spotted recently near Mercedes' headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany.

The GLB-Class arrived on the scene in 2019 as a 2022 model and in Mercedes tradition we should see the updated version arrive in 2023 as a 2024 model.

Mercedes is in the process of updating its entire compact range, starting with the A-Class which will be dropped from the U.S. lineup once the updated version is launched. Elsewhere, the updated A-Class, which will once again offer hatch and sedan body styles, is expected to arrive as a 2023 model.

The GLB-Class prototype is only lightly camouflaged, which makes sense for an update. There appears to be a revised grille and fascia up front, plus tweaks to the internals of the lights at both ends.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Changes inside are expected to include a new design for the center console and new graphics for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment hub.

It isn't clear what's planned for the powertrains. The GLB-Class is currently offered in the U.S. with turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 engines, rated at 250 hp in the GLB 250 grade and 302 hp in the GLB 35 from AMG. An electric EGB was added for 2022 and comes with 225- (EQB 300) and 288-hp (EQB 350) options.

The GLB-Class is a popular option in Mercedes' lineup, with the automaker selling 26,677 examples in the U.S. in 2021. As a result, the vehicle is expected to stick around when Mercedes redesigns its compact range around the middle of the decade. The same can't be said for the A-Class and B-Class, which are expected to be dropped as Mercedes turns its focus more toward lower volume, higher profit margin vehicles.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.