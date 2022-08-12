The Porsche 718 Cayman spawned the hardcore GT4 RS variant for the 2022 model year, and soon its 718 Boxster sibling will spawn its own hardcore variant.

Our spy shots capture a prototype for the hardcore 718 Boxster with the unique Spyder body. It should arrive early next year labeled the 718 Boxster Spyder RS, or something along those lines.

It’s easy to spot the car as the Spyder version of the Boxster due to the characteristic rear humps behind what’s almost certain to be a minimalist cabin. The convertible roof seen in some of the shots is also unique to the Spyder body style, chosen due to its streamlined design and lightweight properties. The design is a tribute to the 718 Spyder from the 1960s.

The last Boxster Spyder is already a brilliant car. Topping it will be difficult, but Porsche will likely attempt to do so by upping power to around 493 hp via the application of a slightly detuned version of the same 9,000-rpm redline 4.0-liter flat-6 found in the 911 GT3. The engine also features in the Cayman GT4 RS.

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS

While in the GT4 RS the engine is coupled exclusively to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, with any luck we'll see a manual transmission offered as an alternative in the Spyder RS.

Beyond the engine, upgrades should include a lowered suspension, a more aggressive aero kit with larger intakes, uprated brakes, and sharpened steering. You'll notice that the prototype features the same front and rear fascias as the Cayman GT4 RS but not that car's side intakes. The side intakes on the prototype are scoops placed on top of the rear fenders.

2023 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Production will be limited, so if you’re interested in parking one on your driveway you better start cozying up to your local Porsche dealer. These special editions typically sell out fast. However, Porsche doesn't usually pre-sell them, so build slots should be available once the car is announced.

Both this Boxster Spyder RS and the Cayman GT4 RS are likely to be the last versions of the current 718. Porsche has confirmed plans to launch an electric 718 in 2025, but before then we may see the introduction of an updated 718 with a gas engine, and the gas and electric versions could be sold alongside each other for a short period.