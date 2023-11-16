Alfa Romeo has revealed special Tributo Italiano versions of its Giulia compact sedan, Stelvio compact crossover, and Tonale subcompact crossover, and described the cars as its first global special series.

As the name suggests, the series celebrates Alfa Romeo's Italian roots, and in keeping with the theme the cars are only available in either green, red, or white, which are the colors of the Italian flag. Italian flag motifs also feature on the side mirror caps and in a few areas of the cabin, like on the headrests.

A black roof also features on the cars and comes paired with a dark theme for the grille's frame, while the front and rear fascias and wheel arches fully match the body color. The series also comes with the largest wheels available for each of the models, plus Brembo brakes with red calipers.

Inside, the cars benefit from standard ventilated and heated front sports seats in black leather with red contrast stitching. The contrast stitching also extends to the dashboard and door panels. Several premium features are also included as standard, including dual-zone air conditioning, a heated steering wheel with aluminum shift paddles, and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. The Stelvio and Tonale also come standard with a powered tailgate.

2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia Tributo Italiano 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia Tributo Italiano 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia Tributo Italiano

Alfa Romeo also adds active suspension and a suite of electronic driver-assist features as standard. The latter, depending on the model, includes a surround-view camera, blind spot and rear cross traffic warnings, and a highway-assist feature that can control a car in its lane (when adequate lane markings are available) and maintain a gap with a vehicle in front. The driver needs to constantly monitor the system still.

Alfa Romeo said order books for the Tributo Italiano are now open, though availability in the U.S. hasn't been announced. Pricing information also hasn't been announced.