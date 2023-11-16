Lamborghini Huracán production ends next year, with the off-road-ready Huracán Sterrato the last of the regular production models.

However, Lamborghini will undoubtedly launch a series of special editions before production finally ceases, just like the Huracán STO SC 10° Anniversario that was revealed on Thursday.

The one-off car was developed under Lamborghini's new Ad Personam Opera Unica program, similar to the Huracán Sterrato Opera Unica shown in August. It is based on the track-focused Huracán STO and celebrates this year's 10th anniversary of Lamborghini's Squadra Corse motorsports department.

Unique to the car are some performance upgrades and a livery inspired by the one on Lamborghini's SC63 LMDh race car. Making up that livery are are the green Verde Mantis and black Nero Noctis colors, combined with a three-color racing stripe.

Lamborghini Huracán STO SC 10° Anniversario

The car also sports Squadra Corse logos and a “Squadra Corse 10° Anniversario” script on the doors. Inside, you'll find a similar color scheme to the exterior, plus track goodies like four-point seat belts and a roll bar. Carbon-fiber floor covers with a unique plaque are also found in the cabin.

There are also unique performance upgrades developed by Squadra Corse, making the Huracán STO SC 10° Anniversario the first street-legal car to be developed by Lamborghini's motorsports department. The upgrades include the new flics at the front, revised mounting of the rear wing, four-way adjustable dampers (instead of the standard active units), and unique Bridgestone tires with a new compound claimed to deliver more consistent performance over multiple laps at the track.

All Huracán STOs, including the SC 10° Anniversario, come powered by a 5.2-liter V-10 rated at 630 hp and mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and all-wheel drive. However, the Huracán STO SC 10° Anniversario also benefits from a Akrapovic titanium exhaust.

Lamborghini has already been spotted testing its successor to the Huracán. The new car is due in late 2024 and is expected to skip the Huracán's V-10 engine in favor of a plug-in hybrid setup built around a twin-turbocharged V-8.