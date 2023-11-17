An original Ford GT40 heads to auction in January. The car is a Mk I example, and one of 31 road-going examples built. According to its listing, it was also owned at some point by Italian racing driver Umberto Maglioli.

EV startup Lucid has revealed its first SUV. Called the Gravity, the sleek SUV features seating for up to seven and more range than any electric SUV currently on the market. Lucid quotes a maximum range estimate of more than 440 miles. At least one version will also deliver 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.5 seconds thanks to an 800-hp output.

Three new Cadillac EVs are coming next year to join the Lyriq and Celestiq. One of them is the recently revealed Escalade IQ, and another is a compact crossover that Cadillac previewed today. It's called the Optiq, and it's likely closely related to the Chevrolet Equinox EV which is similar in size.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

