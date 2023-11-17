The Lucid Gravity debuted, we tested the 2025 Volkswagen ID.7, and a Tesla Cybertruck buyers agreement received changes. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The Lucid Gravity electric three-row SUV debuted at the 2023 Los Angeles auto show. When it finally starts sales at the end of 2024, it will offer over 800 hp, over 440 miles of range, and a starting price of less than $80,000.

The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 7 continued testing on public roads. This electric three-row SUV will serve as the automaker's flagship EV when it arrives in 2024. Prototypes show that the Ioniq 7 will feature a design similar to that of the Seven concept shown at the 2021 L.A. auto show.

We drove the 2025 Volkswagen ID.7 in its European specification. As EVs flood into the market, the ID.7 serves as a reminder that an electric hatchback can be a quiet, efficient cruiser with plenty of creature comforts.

Ken Block's daughter Lia this week stepped out of the shadow of her late father's motorsports achievements. The young racer was confirmed to join the 2024 F1 Academy with backing from the Williams F1 team.

In the span of a week, Tesla flip flopped on its Cybertruck purchase agreement. Earlier in the week the purchase agreement for a Cybertruck forbid buyers from reselling or flipping the vehicle for a period of one year, and gave Tesla the first right or refusal to repurchase the truck. Later in the week that detail was removed from the buyer's agreement.