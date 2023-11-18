Ferrari published a Fiorano lap time for the SF90 XX Stradale this week, and it is quicker than the lap times set by all previous road-going Ferraris. It isn't a huge surprise as the SF90 XX Stradale is also more powerful than all previous road-going Ferraris.

1962 Ferrari 330 LM bearing chassis no. 3765 - Photo credit: RM Sotheby's

Another Ferrari in the headlines this week was a 1962 Ferrari 330 LM. The car, one of two examples built, set a new record for the price paid for a Ferrari at auction.

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe

The Genesis GV80 this week spawned a coupe-like option that's set to reach showrooms next year as a 2025 model. It will arrive with a round of updates for the regular GV80, which will include styling tweaks, a new dash, and new color and wheel options.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63

The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT has been redesigned for the 2024 model year, transforming into a bigger, more mature offering with standard all-wheel drive, 2+2 seating, and a huge trunk. This week we posted up a first drive review.

2025 Volkswagen ID.7

Another vehicle we tested was Volkswagen's new ID.7 electric hatch. It's meant to fill the void of the Passat in VW's U.S. lineup, and there's also a wagon option on the way, though perhaps not for our market.

Lucid Gravity

EV startup Lucid revealed its first SUV. Called the Gravity, the sleek SUV features seating for up to seven and more range than any electric SUV currently on the market.

2024 Volvo EM90

Volvo revealed an electric minivan dubbed the EM90. It's only for the Chinese market at present but Volvo has hinted at sales expanding elsewhere.

2025 HiPhi A

And finally, a Chinese EV brand by the name of HiPhi unveiled a four-door hatchback powered by a trio of electric motors generating a combined 1,287 hp. According to the company, the output is enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in about two seconds and a top speed approaching 186 mph.