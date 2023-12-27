Germany's HWA has revealed the first photos of its Evo restomod, essentially a modern reinterpretation of the Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II homologation special launched in 1990 and limited to a run of 502 cars. HWA's take on the 190 E Evo will be limited to 100 units, each priced at around $789,000, and deliveries are scheduled to start by late 2025.

It's the end of the road for the Dodge Challenger and Charger, at least in their current gas-powered form. The final examples of both vehicles have been built. While successors are planned to arrive as soon as next year, these will most likely pack electric power.

Nio has revealed a flagship EV blending sedan and SUV styling cues. It's called the ET9, and it boasts a 900-volt electrical architecture that makes the vehicle able to charge at rates of up to 600 kw. At such a rate, the ET9 will be able to add more than 100 miles of range in less than five minutes of charging, according to Nio.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Test drive: 2023 GMC Canyon AT4 shrinks the Sierra

Volvo ES90 electric sedan set for production in 2024

EV tax credit shifts to rebate Jan. 1, and not all dealers are ready

Review: 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE SUV asks what AMG stands for

Honda expands fuel pump recall to 2.5M cars