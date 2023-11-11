Buyers of the redesigned 2024 Ford Mustang will be able make their cars stand out with a California Special package that was revealed this week. It costs $1,995 but can only be ordered on the Mustang's GT Premium grade.

2025 Mini John Cooper Works Countryman

Also revealed this week was the John Cooper Works version of the redesigned 2025 Mini Countryman. It's set to sail into showrooms next spring with 312 hp and a sharp new look that's sure to stand out in the compact crossover crowd.

2024 Honda Ridgeline TrailSport

The updated 2024 Honda Ridgeline was also revealed this week. The updates bring some fresh tech in the cabin, the Ridgeline name stamped into the tailgate, and a rugged TrailSport grade for off-road fans.

2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger

The Ram 1500 undergoes a major update for the 2025 model year, an update that will see two new electrified options join the lineup. One is the previously revealed 1500 REV electric truck and the other is a 1500 Ramcharger series plug-in hybrid that was revealed this week.

Polestar 5

Polestar this week provided a first look at its production 5 electric sedan. It's coming in 2024 to take on the Porsche Taycan and other high-end electric sedans, and is promised with up to 884 hp.

New Porsche Panamera's interior

A redesigned Porsche Panamera is coming soon, and Porsche released the first details plus a look at the interior. The new hatch (and wagon) will debut later this month with an updated version of the current generation's platform, more plug-in hybrid options, new suspension, and an interior with more screens.

2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 63 S E Performance Cabriolet spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Mercedes-Benz has replaced the two-door versions of the C-Class and E-Class with a new model dubbed the CLE-Class. AMG versions are still being developed and this week we spotted a prototype for one of them, thought to be a CLE 63 S E Performance plug-in hybrid.

2025 Ford Capri electric crossover for Europe spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

And finally, Ford's second EV based on Volkswagen Group's MEB platform was spotted in prototype form. It's a compact crossover with coupe-like styling, and rumors point to it reviving the Ford Capri nameplate.