The Mini Countryman has been redesigned, and today we got our first look at the high-performance John Cooper Works version. It's set to sail into showrooms next spring with 312 hp and a sharp new look that's sure to stand out in the compact crossover crowd.

Buyers of the redesigned 2024 Ford Mustang will be able make their cars stand out with a California Special package debuting at the 2023 L.A. Auto show. It's already available for order but only on the Mustang's GT Premium grade.

Mercedes-Benz has replaced the two-door versions of the C-Class and E-Class with a new model dubbed the CLE-Class. AMG versions are still being developed and today we spotted a prototype for one of them, thought to be a CLE 63 S E Performance plug-in hybrid.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

