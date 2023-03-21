Ford on Tuesday revealed a new Explorer, but it's not the Explorer we know in the U.S.

Ford's newest Explorer is an electric compact crossover designed for Europe. It's the model Ford developed on Volkswagen Group's MEB modular platform designed for mainstream electric vehicles. The new Explorer was made possible by a deal hammered out between the two automakers in 2019.

The name is a obvious link to Ford's mid-size Explorer (which is also sold in Europe), and the design is also meant to evoke the rugged, boxy lines of the vehicle's American counterpart.

Inside, there are five seats in two rows. Ford has added plenty of storage solutions, including a deep 0.6-cubic feet cubby in the center console and 16.6 cubic feet of storage in the rear cargo area. Like most modern Fords, a large tablet-like screen with a portrait orientation in the center stack runs Ford's Sync infotainment system. It measures 15.0 inches and can be adjusted along different angles to suit different drivers' lines of sight.

Ford is short on powertrain specs but the automaker said buyers will be able to choose between rear- and all-wheel drive, and experience 10-80% charges in 25 minutes using a DC fast charger. It isn't clear how big the battery is, but the similar ID.4 from Volkswagen comes with 62- and 82-kwh battery options

Ford will start sales of the electric Explorer in Europe later this year and is targeting a starting price of less than 45,000 euros (approximately $48,500).

Ford Explorer electric crossover for Europe

Ford will eventually launch a second crossover in Europe based on the MEB platform. It's been described as a sport crossover, and will likely end up as a more coupe-like version of the Explorer, similar to how VW offers the ID.4 and ID.5 siblings.

While neither crossover is expected to make it to the U.S., Ford is working on an electric version of the mid-size Explorer sold here. It will be based on a dedicated EV platform and spawn a Lincoln Aviator twin. Both electric SUVs are expected to reach U.S. showrooms for the 2025 model year.