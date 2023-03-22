Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis told Motor Authority the V-8 will live on at Dodge for now, though it won't be in a muscle car. Kuniskis confirmed both the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V-8 engines will continue in the Durango SUV with no immediate plans for them to be discontinued. The executive wouldn't comment on how long the V-8 will last, though.

Genesis has jammed batteries into another one of its best vehicles: the GV70. We had our first opportunity to drive the 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 and found it won't steal Tesla's long-range thunder, but boy it trounces the Model Y in every other way. How much driving range do you really need, and how much do you care about style?

The Lamborghini LB744, which is the codename for the Aventador successor, will debut on March 29. The Italian automaker announced the debut via Twitter after a long teaser campaign. The plug-in hybrid supercar will write the next chapter in Lamborghini's playbook.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

The V-8 will live on at Dodge for now, just not in a muscle car

Review: 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 plays EV leapfrog

Lamborghini Aventador successor debuting March 29

Why Mexico builds many US-bound EVs but buys few of them

Bruce Meyer donates world’s most famous hot rod

2023 Honda CR-V price increased $550, base LX trim returns

One-of-one 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing heads to auction

Report: EV battery repair hurdles may inflate insurance premiums

SVE's $85,995 Yenko/SC Camaro cranks out up to 1,150 hp

2023 Mini Cooper review