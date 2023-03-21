The seventh and final of the Dodge Last Call muscle cars has arrived in the form of the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170. Yes, the Demon is back, and more powerful than ever. Thanks to E85—with 170 proof ethanol—the Demon 170 can spit out 1,025 hp, or enough to launch to 60 mph in 1.66 seconds.

Ford plans at least two models based on Volkswagen Group's MEB platform designed for mainstream electric vehicles. The first is a compact crossover that Ford has decided to call an Explorer. It will be sold in Europe only, meaning there will be no confusion with the existing Explorer which is set to spawn an electric version in the coming years.

Lamborghini has revealed more details on its new V-12 plug-in hybrid supercar that's set for debut in the coming days. The addition of electric motors, three all up, makes it possible for multiple driving modes as well as highly precise torque vectoring.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

