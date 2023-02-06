Volkswagen has been spotted testing prototypes for an updated version of its Touareg mid-size SUV.

The Touareg disappeared from U.S. shores after 2017, prior to the current third-generation model being launched. The SUV is now about to receive an update that will be revealed later this year as a 2024 model, and no, the nameplate isn't returning to these shores.

The update will be mild, judging by the prototype. Look for a revised front end with new designs for the headlights, grille and front fascia. These elements are partially camouflaged but we can see that the intakes in the front fascia resemble those on the Tiguan. The compact Tiguan is also about to be updated.

It isn't clear what VW has planned for the powertrains in the Touareg. It's likely some of the current diesel offerings will be dropped and possibly replaced with more plug-in hybrid options. The top-of-the-line Touareg R, which is also a plug-in hybrid, may also see increased performance. Its current turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 and electric motor combination is good for 455 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque.

With VW offering the mid-size Atlas here in the U.S., and planning a mid-size electric SUV that will likely go by the name ID.8, this could very well be the last Touareg equipped with an internal-combustion engine.

Note, the Touareg is a twin under the skin with the Audi Q7 and Porsche Cayenne, and both these models are also being updated. Prototypes for the updated Cayenne and updated Q7 have also been spotted.