Fiat will unveil two electric vehicles in 2023, and a prototype for one of them has been spotted.

The vehicle is a subcompact crossover that will replace the aging 500X, and both electric and gas-powered versions will be offered. Rumors suggest it will be called a Fiat 600.

The prototype points to a final design sharing traits with the Fiat 500e electric minicar that's already on sale overseas and due in the U.S. next year. There's a similar treatment for the lights on both vehicles, as well as the shape of the side windows.

A peek inside reveals a circular digital instrument cluster in front of the driver and a landscape-oriented screen above the center stack that likely serves as the infotainment hub. Once again the design is shared with the 500e.

2024 Fiat 600 spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Under the skin should be the updated CMP modular platform of Fiat parent company Stellantis. The platform debuted in the Jeep Avenger subcompact crossover sold overseas, and is also expected to make its way into a subcompact crossover from Alfa Romeo.

As will be the case with the upcoming Fiat, the Avenger offers both electric and gas options, depending on the market. The electric version has a 156-hp motor at the front axle, a 400-volt electrical system, and a 54-kwh battery good for around 200 miles of range. Expect similar numbers for the Fiat.

It isn't clear what the second Fiat EV debuting in 2023 will be. Rumors point to a subcompact hatchback.

Fiat hasn't said whether the new EVs will reach the U.S. but at the 500e's local debut at the 2022 Los Angeles auto show, Fiat CEO Olivier Francois downplayed the chances of more models arriving anytime soon when he said, "Fiat is the 500, no other car."