Alfa Romeo last week launched its first electrified vehicle in the form of the 2023 Tonale, a compact crossover that will be available in some markets with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

However, Alfa Romeo plans to be a full-electric brand by as early as 2027, and the first of the automaker's future electric vehicles will arrive in 2024, brand boss Jean-Philippe Imparato revealed in an interview with Automotive News (subscription required) published last week.

He said the first EV will be smaller than the compact Tonale, which points to it being a subcompact offering. He also said that it will ride on an updated version of parent company Stellantis' CMP platform. The CMP platform is designed for subcompact cars and supports battery-electric powertrains. It's currently found in subcompact crossovers like the DS 3 Crossback and Opel Mokka, both of which have electric variants.

2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale

While the electric versions of those subcompact crossovers come with a 50-kilowatt-hour battery and an electric motor rated at just 136 hp, the Alfa Romeo, rumored to be called a Brennero, after an Italian mountain pass, just like the Tonale and Stelvio, will likely add some performance to maintain the brand's sporty positioning.

Imparato also confirmed a production site in Tychy, Poland. This is where new subcompact crossovers from Fiat and Jeep might be built. The Jeep is expected to arrive in 2023 as the off-road brand's first EV.

Beyond the subcompact crossover, Imparato said Alfa Romeo will launch its first dedicated EV in 2025. He didn't say what it will be, but hinted that electric replacements for the Giulia and Stelvio are planned, likely based on Stellantis' new STLA Large platform. Imparato also said Alfa Romeo is considering a model blending elements of a sedan and SUV but is yet to make a decision. Stay tuned.