Aston Martin has been spotted testing an updated version of its DB11 grand tourer.

The DB11 originally arrived for the 2017 model year, and the changes made to the updated version may be significant enough to warrant a new name. The current thinking is DB12, a trademark for which was recently renewed at the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The updated car carries over most of the styling of the current version, though it has a new front end with a larger grille and revised headlights. The hood and front fenders are also now separate, as opposed to the current—and costly—design where the front hood and fenders are combined as one giant piece of rolled aluminum. It isn't clear if any changes at the rear are present.

Perhaps more significant with this update will be the changes inside. A completely redesigned dash with a more advanced infotainment system is expected. The current design relies on outdated technology borrowed from Mercedes-Benz.

2024 Aston Martin DB12 spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

The updated model will still use borrowed technology, particularly when it comes to driver-assist features. New sensors feature at the front of the prototypes.

It isn't clear what's planned for the powertrains, but the current options should carry over, possibly with more power. Those options include a Mercedes-sourced twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 rated at 527 hp and Aston's own twin-turbo 5.2-liter V-12 rated at 630 hp. Power from the V-12 is expected to be upped now that DBS line is gone. The DBS bowed out earlier this year with the 759-hp DBS 770 Ultimate edition.

The updated car, whatever it ends up being called, will debut later this year as part of Aston Martin's 110th anniversary celebrations. It should arrive as a 2024 model.

Aston Martin's Vantage sports car is also set to receive a round of updates this, after which Aston Martin will introduce the plug-in hybrid Valhalla hypercar in 2024 and possibly a mid-engine Vanquish supercar in 2025. The automaker will then launch its first EV, which will be a sports car. An electric SUV is also planned.