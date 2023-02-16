The Volkswagen Touareg bowed out of the U.S. after 2017, with the automaker filling the gap with the more affordable Atlas.

However, a redesigned third-generation model has been on sale overseas since 2018 and now it's about to come in for a mid-cycle update.

Prototypes for the updated Touareg have been spotted for more than a year and this week VW detailed some of the changes being made.

There will be new styling front and rear, including the addition of a light strip at the front and more advanced matrix LED headlights boasting a brighter and more precisely controlled light beam. Each headlight unit will feature 19,200 micro LEDs, VW said. The VW logo at the rear will also be illuminated.

Teaser for 2024 Volkswagen Touareg Teaser for 2024 Volkswagen Touareg Teaser for 2024 Volkswagen Touareg

Inside, there will be softer materials for areas like the armrests and center console panels, in addition to tech updates like an improved navigation system featuring lane-precise guidance and high-resolution HD maps, as well as wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. VW said the voice activation has also been improved.

When it comes to mechanical updates, VW has confirmed revised suspension designed to deliver a better balance between comfort and performance, as well as a roof load sensor that adjusts chassis systems like the electronic stability to account for extra weight when carrying items on the roof.

VW will reveal the updated Touareg in the summer. There are currently no plans to reintroduce the nameplate to the U.S. However, the Touareg is a twin under the skin with the Audi Q7 and Porsche Cayenne, and both these models are also being updated. Prototypes for the updated Cayenne and updated Q7 have also been spotted.