We drove the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV and found it looks like a Hummer H2 with no shortage of the excess that implies. The stance is reminiscent of a bulldog, and the outward visibility is limited, which is why GM equipped it with 17 camera projections. It's fast, inefficient, and so capable off-road it can show off.

Chevrolet announced the Camaro will die, again, after the 2024 model year. The automaker noted it's the end of this chapter, but not the end of the nameplate. This leaves the door open for the Camaro to come back as an EV, though it's unclear if it would be an electric sport sedan or a crossover SUV.

Tesla may have been the first to show a charging robot, but Hyundai has actually developed a working prototype at its R&D center in South Korea. Hyundai built the robot into a dedicated charging station outside the development center to expose the system to real-world weather situations.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review: 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV shows off what can be

Sixth-generation Chevy Camaro done after 2024

Hyundai developed an EV charging robot

2023 Nissan Armada gets $1,650 increase, starts at $52,495

Ford CEO teases idea of street-legal Mustang GT3 variant

Qiantu K50 electric sports car revamped for US as Mullen GT

Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2000 F1 race car heads to auction

2024 Mini Countryman review

1929 Bentley Blower Continuation car to race in 2023

Dongfeng claims world's first passenger cars with in-wheel motors