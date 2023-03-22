Chevrolet announced on Wednesday that the Camaro coupe and convertible will end production of the current sixth generation after the 2024 model year.

In a release, the GM brand suggested that the Camaro was heading into “retirement,” after a nine-year run in its current iteration.

During that span, the sixth-generation Chevy Camaro earned kudos for its vastly improved handling, for its rorty ZL1 edition, and for its attempts at fuel efficiency with a turbo-4 edition rated at more than 300 hp.

Sales of the Camaro have slowed dramatically since the current model was introduced, however.

The Camaro now runs a distant third in muscle-car sales, behind the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger, which have swapped the lead over the past few model years. Last year Chevrolet sold 24,652 Camaro coupes and convertibles.

GM has not confirmed a successor, but in its release it noted that, “While there is no immediate successor, this is not the end of Camaro’s story.”