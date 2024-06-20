The 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 will debut on July 25

The Z06's flat-plane crank V-8 is expected to gain turbos and power the ZR1

Expect the C8 Corvette ZR1 to have about 850 hp

Prototypes for what's thought to be the next Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 have been spotted circling the Nürburgring on a number of occasions. On Thursday, Chevy confirmed the 2025 Corvette ZR1 debuts on July 25. The timing suggest the car will arrive in showrooms as a 2025 model.

No additional official details have been revealed, but a teaser video released earlier in June hints at its powertrain and teased how it will sound.

According to rumors, the powertrain in question is a twin-turbocharged version of the 5.5-liter V-8 found in the Z06. Semi-official confirmation of the engine surfaced last fall in a General Motors parts catalog that listed a turbo adapter for a 5.5-liter V-8 referred to as the LT7. The Z06 engine is referred to as the LT6.

The Z06's naturally aspirated V-8 already produces 670 hp. Adding a pair of turbos into the mix should let the engine hit the rumored mark of 850 hp. This will likely be routed to the rear wheels via the same 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission in all C8-generation Corvettes.

The prototypes thought to be for the ZR1 featured a wide-body design similar to the Z06 but with new aerodynamic parts aimed at further increasing downforce. These included a new vent in the front hood and a huge rear wing. A secondary side intake was also featured in each of the rear fenders.

The last ZR1 established a high-water mark for performance and took home the Motor Authority Best Car to Buy 2019 award. Its prodigious 755 hp took a lot of the credit, but it was both capable on the track and perfectly livable on the street.

The new ZR1 should be an even more impressive machine. However, it isn't thought to be the end of the performance road for the C8 platform. The finale is rumored to be a Corvette Zora serving as an homage to early Corvette engineer Zora Arkus-Duntov. That model is rumored to feature the powertrain of the ZR1 at the rear and the Corvette E-Ray hybrid's electric motor at the front to form an all-wheel-drive system. The electric motor is rated at 160 hp in the E-Ray, which in combination with the ZR1's twin-turbo V-8 should take combined output in the Zora to a rumored 1,000-hp mark.