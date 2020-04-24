The eighth-generation Corvette, known as the C8, has hit the market, and it's good. Really good. But it can get better with more power and performance. Like previous Corvettes, models are yet to come with more power, better aerodynamics, and faster lap times.

In 2018, word hit that future mid-engine Corvette variants would come with a flat-crank V-8 making 600, 800, and even 1,000 horsepower, the latter an all-wheel-drive hybrid. On Thursday, Hagerty reported these versions will in fact happen and provided timelines thanks to leaked documents. The following is the original timeline for each variant based on the leaked documents and the insight of Hagerty and author Don Sherman, who has been at the forefront of reporting on the mid-engine Corvette. Any or all of of the quoted dates could be pushed back due to the coronavirus.

The Z06 will reportedly be the first high-horsepower Corvette model, and the leaked docs say it's scheduled to return for the 2022 model year with a reported 650 horsepower from a flat-crank 5.5-liter 32-valve DOHC V-8. Torque should come in at 600 pound-feet. This engine should sound familiar as it's the same engine that can be found in the Corvette C8.R.

The Corvette Grand Sport will reportedly return for the 2023 model year with 600 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque from the base C8's LT2 6.2-liter V-8 paired with a hybrid system. It's not yet clear if this model will have all-wheel drive with the electric motor mounted up front or if it'll remain rear-wheel drive with an electric motor sandwiched between the engine and transmission.

Reportedly, the ZR1 will be the fourth nameplate to return. It's marked for the 2024 model year with a twin-turbo version of the 5.5-liter flat-crank V-8 spinning out 850 hp and 825 lb-ft of torque. Expect this car to be a monster.

The finale will be the Corvette Zora for the 2025 model year. It will feature a hybrid version of the ZR1's twin-turbo 5.5-liter flat-crank V-8 with a combined output of 1,000 hp and 975 lb-ft of torque. It was previously reported the Zora's hybrid system would include all-wheel drive with an electric motor on the front axle.

We expect the coronavirus pandemic to delay one or all of these models as most of GM's product development is one ice while employees work remotely.