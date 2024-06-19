Maserati has unveiled special versions of its MC20 supercar to mark the 20th anniversary of the launch of the MC12.

There's an MC20 Icona with a livery inspired by the signature white and blue color combination of the MC12, plus an MC20 Leggenda whose livery is inspired by the MC12 GT1 race car sponsored by Vitaphone, which secured three wins in the 24 Hours of Spa, plus two second place finishes.

Beyond their special liveries, the cars come with custom badges, four-way adjustable racing bucket seats, and an engine plaque highlighting the name of the special edition. The cars also come loaded with many of the MC20's available features, including a Sonus Faber audio system, carbon-fiber interior pack, and an electronic limited-slip differential.

No change has been made to the powertrain. Like all MC20s, the special editions are powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The engine is mid-mounted and drives the rear wheels only. An electric powertrain is planned for the MC20 and will be made available next year.

Maserati MC12

The launch of the MC12 in 2004 was significant for Maserati, as it marked the automaker's return to motorsports after a 37-year hiatus. The car was a homologation special for Maserati's MC12 Corse race car that would go on to rack up multiple wins in top-level endurance racing.

The race car was developed first, based on the same platform as the Ferrari Enzo but with significant modifications. Giorgetto Giugiaro was responsible for the initial design used for wind-tunnel testing. Another design legend, Frank Stephenson, was later brought in to finalize a shape that would be appropriate for both the race car and its road-going counterpart.

The MC20 also has a racing variant. It's designed for the SRO-sanctioned GT2 European Series.

Maserati will build each of the MC20 Icona and MC20 Leggenda in runs of just 20 units. The automaker hasn't announced availability in the U.S.