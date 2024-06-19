A new Bentley Continental GT Speed debuts on June 25

The high-performance luxury coupe will feature a hybrid powertrain with 771 hp

Bentley said the car will have 50 miles of electric driving range

Bentley has a major update coming for its Continental GT range, an update that will replace the venerable W-12 with a new hybrid powertrain built around a V-8.

At least one version of the hybrid, known as the Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain, will deliver 771 hp.

Bentley on Tuesday confirmed the specific output will be reserved for the updated Continental GT Speed whose reveal will take place on June 25. It will be enough to carry the car to a top speed of 208 mph.

That's the same top speed as the outgoing Continental GT Speed, which is rated at 650 hp from its twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W-12, though the updated car will also be able to deliver around 50 miles of electric range, according to Bentley.

Teaser for updated Bentley Continental GT debuting on June 25, 2024

Other updates will include a revised all-wheel-drive system with torque vectoring, rear-wheel steering, an electronic limited-slip differential, an electronic anti-roll system, and dual-valve dampers that enable adjustment of both rebound and compression, resulting in a wider bandwidth between comfort and handling control.

Camouflaged prototypes have been spotted testing for more than a year, but teaser photos reveal some of the styling changes that will take place. New single-element headlights similar to those used on the Bacalar coachbuilt speedster replace the current model's dual-element lights. The oval taillights have also been made longer and slimmer.

The current Continental GT range arrived for the 2019 model year. The updated range, including the Speed, should arrive in the U.S. for the 2025 model year. An updated Continental GT Convertible range is also due soon.