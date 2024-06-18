The 2025 BMW X3 will cost $50,675

The 2025 BMW X3 will be built at BMW's plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina

No plug-in hybrid powertrain exists in the 2025 BMW X3 lineup

BMW on Tuesday revealed a new generation of its top-selling X3 compact crossover.

The newcomer starts sales later this year as a 2025 BMW X3 and will carry a starting price of $50,675, including a $1,175 destination charge. That represents only a $780 increase on the price of a comparable 2024 X3.

The 2025 X3 sticks with gas engines, though a separate electric variant serving as a replacement for the current iX3 sold overseas is due next year. The electric variant will ride on BMW's Neue Klasse dedicated EV platform and feature styling distinct to its gas-powered sibling.

Powertrains in the 2025 X3 include BMW's familiar 2.0-liter turbo-4 and turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6, both paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and an 8-speed automatic transmission. The 2.0-liter turbo-4 is rated at 255 hp and sits in a 30 xDrive all-wheel-drive grade, which is the entry point for the 2025 X3 lineup. A more affordable 30 sDrive grade with rear-wheel drive may be offered at a later date.

The turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 sits in an M50 xDrive grade with all-wheel drive and 393 hp on tap. This grade is priced from $65,275, including destination, and will deliver 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.4 seconds and a top speed capped at 130 mph (155 mph with optional performance tires). The 30 xDrive requires 6.0 seconds to reach 60 mph and has a top speed of 130 mph.

BMW fans will notice a lower-case “i” is no longer featured in the individual model designations. The letter used to signify fuel injection but in the future BMW will reserve it for EVs only.

When it comes to handling, BMW said owners will notice improved agility and cornering ability over the previous generation, thanks in part to a more rigid body structure and a wider track.

The 2025 X3, which represents the fourth generation of the nameplate, has grown in size and this has resulted in more interior space. The length is up 1.3 inches to 187.2 inches overall, while the width has grown up 1.1 inches to 75.6 inches. The roof is lower by 1.1 inches to 65.4 inches and teams with the wider track to create a sportier stance. The available grille with a mix of vertical and diagonal lines is sure to prove controversial. A similar pattern can also be featured on the interior's center console.

The interior boasts a steering wheel with a flat bottom and top, and the dash is relatively devoid of features. Most controls are handled via floating digital screens for the gauge cluster and infotainment hub. Controlling it all is BMW's iDrive interface, the latest version of which features a customizable section that remains on the infotainment screen's home display. It allows owners to add their favorite features so they're always immediately available. For anyone who hates using screens, BMW's voice assistant can also be used to control many of the features. It works in combination with new graphics to provide visual cues as to what's happening. For example, if a filling station is requested, a symbol of a gas pump will be shown.

BMW has also installed its latest electronic driver-assist features in the 2025 X3, either standard or available. One of these is the BMW Maneuver Assistant that can memorize up to ten driving maneuvers each 650 yards in length, which can be handy for anyone with tricky driveways or parking spots. The system handles the full maneuver, including all necessary changes in direction.

Production of the 2025 X3 for the U.S. is handled at BMW's plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The electric variant on the Neue Klasse platform is confirmed by BMW for production at a new plant in Debrecen, Hungary. Neue Klasse EVs will also be built at existing BMW plants in Germany and China, starting in 2026, and in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, starting in 2027.