BMW has revealed a redesigned fourth-generation X3. It's due later this year as a 2025 model and rides on an updated version of its predecessor's platform. While it's still powered by gas engines, a separate electric variant likely to be called the iX3 is coming based on BMW's Neue Klasse EV platform.

Jeep in March revealed the 2024 Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition to mark the end of the road for the V-8 engine in the Wrangler. It was limited to 3,700 units, and understandably all build slots sold out quickly. Those buyers might be upset about collectible values, however, as Jeep has decided to offer its V-8 Wrangler for one more year.

Aston Martin is working on a successor to its DBS, and a prototype has just been spotted. The new car is expected to revive the Vanquish nameplate, and Aston Martin has already revealed the V-12 under the hood will spit out more than 800 hp.

