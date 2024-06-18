Audi is working on a redesign for the A7, and this time there will be body styles in addition to the regular Sportback hatchback. One of the body styles will be an Avant wagon, which in addition to the standard version will come in Allroad soft-roader and RS high-performance forms.

Volvo's S60 will bow out of the U.S. after the 2025 model year, and production of the compact sedan is set to cease this month at its South Carolina plant. Volvo also builds the S60 at a plant in China, though the automaker has no plans to import the Chinese-built cars here.

Fisker has failed to find additional funding to restart production of its Ocean crossover and has now filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It means it is now the second time that an EV company founded and led by Henrik Fisker has gone bankrupt.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

