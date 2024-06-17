The 2025 Audi E-Tron GT replaces the R8 supercar as the automaker's halo model

A new RS Audi E-Tron GT Performance variant joins the lineup with 912 hp

The Audi E-Tron GT receives the Porsche Taycan's upgraded 105-kwh battery

With the Audi R8 no longer in production, the performance mantle at Audi Sport now lies with the 2025 E-Tron GT. Accordingly, Audi has given the electric sedan a major performance boost for its mid-cycle refresh, which was revealed late on Monday.

Rather than mess with the already handsome lines of the E-Tron GT, Audi focused on improving the vehicle's range, charging, handling, and available power—similar to what Porsche did with its updates to the E-Tron GT's Taycan sibling.

2025 Audi S E-Tron GT

The base E-Tron GT has been dropped and instead the entry point is a new 670-hp S E-Tron GT grade. This is followed by the existing RS E-Tron GT grade, which in updated form delivers 845 hp, up from 637 hp, and then a new RS E-Tron GT Performance flagship with 912 hp, making it the most powerful production Audi yet.

All grades include a boost function that delivers 94 hp for 10-second stints. They all also feature dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrains. The peak performance is delivered in the RS E-Tron GT Performance and includes 0-62 mph acceleration in 2.5 seconds and a top speed capped at 155 mph.

2025 Audi RS E-Tron GT

The battery is the same 105-kwh unit fitted to the updated Taycan. It sits lower and also weighs slightly less than the 93-kwh unit it replaces, despite the bigger capacity. The weight of the battery alone is approximately 1,378 pounds. Charging speeds are also faster thanks to the maximum charging rate rising to 320 kw, up from the current 270 kw. The energy available via brake regeneration has also increased from 290 to 400 kw.

The maximum range estimate for the WLTP test cycle used overseas is 378 miles, though this should lie closer to 300 miles when using the stricter EPA cycle. The E-Tron GT's current EPA range estimate tops out at 249 miles.

Some key changes have also been made to the chassis. These include a more powerful brake system with standard 10-piston front calipers across the range. Steel rotors are used for the S E-Tron GT and a tungsten carbide-coated rotor design is used for the RS duo (available on the S). Carbon-ceramic rotors are also available across the range.

Audi said it also strengthened the driveshafts and recalibrated the electronics responsible for the all-wheel-drive system's torque distribution. The suspension has also been updated. This includes new dual-valve dampers that were also added to the updated Taycan. The dampers allow for adjustment of both rebound and compression, resulting in a wider performance bandwidth when it comes to comfort and handling control. Buyers can also opt for an active suspension system that comes with configurable modes plus a pre-programmed mode specifically designed for track driving. Rear-wheel steering is also available to help with the handling.

2025 Audi RS E-Tron GT

On the exterior of the updated E-Tron GT, the most notable change is the new front fascia designs. There are distinct designs for the S and RS duo, with the RS cars getting a front fascia that makes them look even wider and more planted. Audi also offers new colors to choose from and, depending on the grade, some carbon accents, including for the roof. A panoramic glass roof is also available.

2025 Audi S E-Tron GT

Inside, the E-Tron GT gets new designs for the seats, steering wheel, and door sills, and the digital gauge cluster provides new information on the battery such as temperature, the maximum possible charging rate in real time, a completion forecast, and the preconditioning status.

Availability and pricing information for the updated E-Tron G in the U.S. hasn't been announced, but the updated E-Tron GT is expected to start sales later this year as a 2025 model. In other markets the order books are already open.