A Lexus GX Monogram concept hides a pizza oven

The one-off concept features barn doors; where's the extra cheese?

The concept is unlikely to ever enter production

Lexus and luxury appliance brand Monogram turned a 2024 GX SUV into a pizza kitchen on wheels.

Slated to be unveiled at the Food & Wine Classic show in Aspen, Colorado, which opens June 14, this concept vehicle has rear barn doors that open to reveal a 30-inch electric oven designed to perform like a wood-fired pizza oven, according to a Lexus press release. It shares space in the cargo area with a plating station, including cutlery and trash bins.

Lexus GX Monogram concept

For beverages, the GX also features a bar setup with utensils, bitters, glassware, a folding cutting board, and a heated ice press that can create spherical ice cubes for chilling bourbon. Cutouts in exterior panels hold wine and bourbon bottles, as well as additional glassware for quick refills. Chilled storage compartments in the cargo area and rear-seat console round out the modifications.

The interior decor melds luxury car and suburban kitchen. Two-tone leather upholstery covers everything from the seats to the surround for the pizza oven. That's paired with brass, titanium, and Dekton slate stone accents. The exterior features custom wheels and brass trim for the door handles and roof rack.

Lexus GX Monogram concept

Redesigned for the 2024 model year, the GX flaunts its body-on-frame construction (it's a close relative of the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser) with angular styling. The old 4.6-liter V-8 has been replaced by a twin-turbo 3.4-liter V-6 rated at 349 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque, connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Full-time four-wheel drive with a 2-speed transfer case and an optional Torsen limited-slip center differential preserve off-road capability.

This is the first redesign of the GX in 14 years, but it was worth the wait. The new GX paints a target on Land Rover, offering similar off-road capability and on-road driving dynamics for less money. Granted, there's still room for improvement in the off-road department, and we found towing with the GX to be a bit of a hassle. But can you name a rival that gets here in 30 minutes or less?