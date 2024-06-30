A conversion morphs the Hummer H1 into an electric SUV dubbed the Cyber-Hummer

The Cyber-Hummer uses Tesla powertrain components for 1,000 hp

Cyber-Hummers cost $98,900 and are said to have about 300 miles of range

A Canadian EV conversion shop announced plans this week to build an electric Hummer using Tesla components.

North American Electric Vehicles (NAEV) aims to take former military Humvees—the vehicles once sold as the original civilian Hummer H1—and equip them with secondhand Tesla powertrains to create what it calls the Cyber-Hummer.

NAEV's initial Executive Edition spec has a dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain producing a claimed 1,000 hp and 1,000 lb-ft of torque, enabling 0-60 mph acceleration in 2.5 seconds. A 75-kwh battery pack will provide up to 300 miles of range, the company claims, adding that it aims to support both CCS and NACS fast charging.

NAEV Cyber-Hummer

In addition to using secondhand Tesla components, NAEV sources its Humvees from surplus auctions. The modification process includes removal of internal-combustion-related components like the transmission, fuel system, and exhaust system, as well as the transfer case, geared hubs, and original cast-iron suspension components.

The removal of these components helps bring curb weight down to an estimated 4,500 pounds. That's about 2,000 pounds less than the leanest factory-built Hummer H1, and about hall the weight of a new GMC Hummer EV. The lower curb weight also means a Cyber-Hummer can be registered as a Class 1 vehicle for on-road use, although it won't be as luxurious as a Hummer EV.

NAEV Cyber-Hummer

The stock suspension is replaced with what NAEV calls a "hybrid" independent suspension system including some new in-house components and some from Tesla. NAEV claims 15 inches of ground clearance with the new setup, and equips the Cyber-Hummer Executive Edition with all-terrain tires on 20-inch alloy wheels.

The Executive Edition is priced at $139,900, but NAEV also plans to offer Baja and Commander versions priced at $98,900 and $119,900, respectively. Builds take six months after an order is placed, and NAEV aims to build 328 vehicles annually.