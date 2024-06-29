Lexus added the Black Line Special Edition package back into the ES lineup for 2025

The 2025 Lexus can be had with a V-6, inline-4, or hybrid powertrain

Costing $43,190, the 2025 Lexus ES doesn't get a price increase for the new model year

The 2025 Lexus ES regains its Black Line Special Edition appearance package, but is otherwise unchanged from the previous model year. The base price is also unchanged, at least.

Last offered four years ago, and limited to 1,000 units in North America for 2025, the Black Line Special Edition treatment includes a black rear lip spoiler, mirror covers, and lower rocker panels. It's available only on the ES 350 F Sport Handling grade, which starts at $49,650 (all prices include a mandatory $1,150 destination charge).

The ES 350 is also available in base ($43,190), Luxury ($48,360), Ultra Luxury ($52,080), and F Sport Design ($47,775) grades. It's powered by a 3.5-liter V-6 that produces 302 hp and 267 lb-ft of torque. An 8-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are compulsory.

2025 Lexus ES 350

An ES 250 AWD variant is also available, switching to a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 203 hp and 184 lb-ft while gaining all-wheel drive. This version is available in the same trim levels as the ES 350 minus the F Sport Handling, with identical pricing.

The ES 300h hybrid combines an Atkinson-cycle 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine withe the familiar Lexus/Toyota hybrid system for 215 hp. Available only with front-wheel drive, the ES hybrid achieves an EPA-estimated 44 mpg combined (43 mpg city, 44 mpg highway). Pricing starts at $44,590 for the base version, with Luxury ($49,760), Ultra Luxury ($53,480), F Sport Design ($48,975), and F Sport Handling ($50,885) grades also available.

An 8.0-inch touchscreen remains standard, with a 12.3-inch touchscreen optional. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard as well, while notable optional tech features include a head-up display and digital key connectivity.

2025 Lexus ES 350

Lexus also continues to offer the expected array of standard driver-assist features like adaptive cruise control, forward-collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane-departure warning.

Last redesigned for the 2019 model year, the ES shares the TNGA-K platform with the version of the Toyota Camry introduced for the 2018 model year. The updated 2025 Toyota Camry is now available only as a hybrid, so perhaps Lexus will go in a similar direction with the ES in the near future.