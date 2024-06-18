The 2025 model year will be the last for the Volvo S60 compact sedan in the U.S.

Volvo spokesman Russell Datz told Motor Authority S60 production at the automaker's plant in Ridgeville, South Carolina, will cease later this month.

Volvo also builds the S60 at a plant in China but the spokesman confirmed there are no plans to import the Chinese-built examples to the U.S.

The Ridgeville plant started production of the new 2025 EX90 this month and will soon add production of the related 2025 Polestar 3. Both electric midsize SUVs start deliveries in the U.S. later this year.

The current generation of the S60 was introduced for the 2019 model year but sales have been low as buyers flocked to Volvo's SUVs, and not only in the U.S.

Volvo delivered 40,153 S60 sedans globally in 2023, with roughly a quarter of those finding homes in the U.S. In comparison, 228,646 examples of the related XC60 compact crossovers were delivered worldwide over the same period.

Sales of the related V60 compact wagon are even lower than the sedan. Volvo delivered just 30,438 examples of the V60 (including the V60 Cross Country) worldwide in 2023. Volvo imports the V60 into the U.S. from plants in Europe and hasn't announced any change in its availability yet.