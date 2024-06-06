Customer examples of Volvo's new electric midsize SUV, the 2025 EX90, are now rolling off the line at a plant near Charleston, South Carolina, the automaker said on Wednesday.

The three-row EX90 is priced from $77,990, including a $1,295 destination charge, and is scheduled to start U.S. deliveries in the second half of the year.

Both the EX90 and its 2025 Polestar 3 sibling are actually slightly behind schedule due to software-related delays. The Volvo was originally due to start deliveries in early 2024 and the Polestar in late 2023.

Production of the Polestar 3 started in February at a plant in Chengdu, China, and will be added to Volvo's South Carolina plant this summer, when U.S. deliveries are due to start. The Polestar is priced from $74,800, including a $1,400 destination charge, and only features two rows of seats.

The EX90 is based on a dedicated EV platform and comes standard with a 111-kwh battery and dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain. The powertrain delivers 402 hp as standard and 496 hp in Performance specification. An EPA range estimate hasn't been published but Volvo said up to 300 miles is expected for the range ratings. DC fast charging at up to 250 kw can complete a 10-80% charge in about 30 minutes, according to the automaker.

The EX90 has been positioned as Volvo's flagship, and it comes well-equipped. Standard items include a panoramic sunroof, 20-inch wheels, a 9.0-inch digital gauge cluster, a 14.5-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a suite of electronic driver-assist features that rely on a lidar sensor and include some automated-driving functions. These driver-assist features help make the EX90 Volvo's safest vehicle to date, according to the automaker.

The interior comes with seven seats as standard but a six-seat configuration is available. In some markets, Volvo will offer an extra-plush Excellence grade where both the second and third rows are swapped out for a pair of individual seats.

Despite the arrival of the EX90, Volvo plans to continue selling its gas-powered XC90, also a midsize SUV with third-row seats, for a period.