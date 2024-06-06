Alpina's range of tuned BMWs offers serious performance but without the brash, in-your-face styling that comes with vehicles from BMW's own M hot house.

For the 3-Series and 4-Series, Alpina offers the respective B3 and B4 models featuring the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 found in BMW's own M3 and M4. In the Alpinas, the engine is tuned to deliver 488 hp.

Alpina has now introduced hotter GT versions of the B3 and B4, with output from the inline-6 dialed up to 522 hp. The extra power was extracted via recalibration of the engine mapping.

The B3 GT and B4 GT also feature recalibration of the standard 8-speed automatic to handle the extra performance from the engine, Alpina said. Drive is to all four wheels as standard.

The B3 GT is offered as either a sedan or Touring wagon, while the B4 GT is available exclusively as a Gran Coupe hatchback. Alpina quotes a 0-62 mph time of 3.4 seconds for the B3 GT and 3.5 seconds for the B3 GT Touring and M4 Gran Coupe. The top speed is 191 mph.

There are also typical Alpina upgrades to the exterior. These include a front lip spoiler as well as a rear fascia element that covers up the expanse of black plastic on the standard BMW models. There are also Alpina's signature quad-exhaust tip design and wheel patterns. The wheels on the B3 GT and B4 GT measure 20 inches in diameter. Inside, there are various Alpina logos including in the digital screens of the gauge cluster and infotainment system, as well as custom badging.

The B3 GT and B4 GT and based on updated versions of the 3-Series and 4-Series being introduced for the 2025 model year in the U.S. The updates to the regular BMW models include the addition of a 48-volt mild-hybrid system on the non-M models, as well as some minor chassis tweaks and some new trim options in the cabin.

The B3 and B4 aren't currently sold in the U.S., and that situation will likely be true for the new GT versions as well.