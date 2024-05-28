An updated BMW 3-Series arrives in showrooms later this year as a 2025 model.

The update is the second for the current compact sedan, which arrived for the 2019 model year and was given its first update for 2023.

2025 BMW 3-Series

The latest update mirrors changes made to the related 4-Series for 2025. At the top of the list is the addition of a 48-volt mild-hybrid system for both the standard 2.0-liter turbo-4 found in the 330i and available turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 in the M340i. Peak power ratings are 255 and 386 hp, respectively, and in both cases an 8-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive are standard. All-wheel drive is available for both grades.

For the M340i, buyers can look forward to 0-60 mph acceleration in just 4.1 seconds with all-wheel drive equipped. With only the rear wheels spinning, the time rises to 4.4 seconds. The top speed is capped at 155 mph.

Buyers seeking more performance can opt for the M3, which has also been updated for 2025.

The 3-Series' chassis was also worked over for the update, with the aim of providing an even better balance between comfort and performance. Among the updates are stiffer mounting points for the rear dampers, which BMW says improves comfort with no loss in handling performance. Steering effort has also been reduced when the vehicle's drive mode is in its Comfort setting, according to the automaker.

Inside, the updated 3-Series has more trim options, like a metallic luster for the window switches and air vent controls, as well as decorative stitching for the dashboard. Open-pore wood dash accents are standard on the 330i, while the M340i gets an aluminum-like design. New ambient lighting options and the latest version of the iDrive (8.5) interface are also included. The new version of iDrive now has a customizable home page on the infotainment screen, where popular functions are arranged on a single level, eliminating the need to dive into menus. Live widgets that can be selected with a swipe of the finger also appear in a vertical arrangement on the driver's side of the infotainment screen.

There aren't any significant changes to the exterior. BMW lists several new color options and new wheel patterns.

Production of the 2025 3-Series for the U.S. starts in August. Prices start at $46,675 for the 330i and at $60,775 for the M340i. Both figures include a $1,175 destination charge.