BMW's 3-Series has received a round of updates for the 2025 model year. It's actually the second round of updates for the current generation of BMW's compact sedan, and they include tweaks to the chassis, the latest version of the iDrive interface, and new trim options for the cabin. There's also mild-hybrid power standard across the range.

Audi's Q8 underwent an update for the 2024 model year, but the updated version of the high-performance RS Q8 is still out testing. Prototypes reveal a number of styling tweaks, but more significant changes may be planned beneath the sheet metal. One of these is thought to be the introduction of a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Lancia, once a dominant force in rallying, is about to return to the sport. The Italian brand has revealed a rally car based on the redesigned Ypsilon subcompact hatchback launched earlier this year.

