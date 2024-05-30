Cadillac has revealed the 2025 Optiq as its entry-level electric vehicle. The compact crossover is a twin under the skin with the Chevrolet Equinox EV, but will be loaded with top tech features as standard to help justify a starting price that will come in at about $54,000.

Bugatti has revealed its final Chiron, a Chiron Super Sport with a bespoke exterior designed by Bugatti's Sur Mesure personalization department. The colors used are the same as those found on the Chiron that starred at the car's 2016 Geneva auto show debut, and a number of design details also highlight the fact the car is the 500th Chiron built.

Porsche appears to be in the early stages of development for a new 911 GT2 RS. Our latest spy shots show what looks like a 911 GT3 RS, but video footage confirms a turbocharged engine powers the car.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2025 Cadillac Optiq, brand's smallest EV, starts at $54,000

Bugatti has built the final Chiron

2027 Porsche 911 GT2 RS spied at early stage of testing

Review: 2024 Hyundai Kona

M3 Competition, Ioniq 5 N, Dark Horse shine at Road America

VW plans 2027 debut for $22,000 EV for Europe, beyond

BMW M EVs will focus on the go, not show, so forget about a tank turn

Honda Pilot vs. Ford Explorer: Compare SUVs

2025 Subaru WRX tS gains STI-tuned dampers, digital gauges

Tesla pause sparks EV charging rivals in $5B federal buildout