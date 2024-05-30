Bugatti on Thursday revealed the final Chiron, a Super Sport version dubbed the L’Ultime.

It caps off a production run that has lasted seven years and resulted in a total of 500 examples built, a number that is highlighted in several design details on the L’Ultime.

Other special touches include an exterior fade featuring the two colors used on the Chiron present at the car's 2016 Geneva auto show debut, plus the various locations that marked significant events for the Chiron in a handwritten script on the flanks of the car.

Since the Geneva debut, Bugatti has launched several additional Chiron variants, including the Super Sport 300+, a prototype of which broke the 300-mph barrier in 2019. The run took place at the Ehra-Lessien test track in Germany, and naturally the site is one of the locations featured on the L’Ultime.

Bugatti eventually offered 30 examples of the Super Sport 300+ to the public, but for safety reasons the top speed is limited, though Bugatti hasn't publicly said what the limit is. The Super Sport version, which is the basis for the L'Ultime, is essentially a Super Sport 300+ with added luxury, a more forgiving chassis, and a top speed capped at 273 mph. The regular Chiron's top speed is capped at 261 mph.

A successor to the Chiron will be revealed in June and has been confirmed to feature a hybrid powertrain with a newly developed V-16 engine serving as the internal-combustion component. However, the new hypercar isn't due to start production until 2026.

In the meantime, Bugatti will build its planned 100-car run of Mistrals. The roadster is the final recipient of Bugatti's quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W-16 engine that debuted in the Veyron. Also planned is a small run, estimated at 40 cars, of Bolide track cars.