The 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1's twin-turbo V-8 will sound exotic



The twin-turbo flat-plane crank V-8 will likely carry the LT7 badge

Power output for the C8 ZR1 is expected to check in at about 850 hp

The wait for the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is coming to an end. June has arrived, which means the American supercar's summer debut is in sight.

On Monday, GM released a teaser video on YouTube and social media that gave fans a chance to hear what the 2025 Corvette ZR1's powertrain sounds like for longer than a second or two.

The engine revs in the video through the power band and we hear multiple transmission shifts take place. The shifts crack off rapidly and the engine revs quickly. The rapid shifts indicate that the ZR1 will use a dual-clutch automatic transmission, just like the rest of the C8 Corvette lineup. No manual transmission is expected.

The teaser video briefly provides a glimpse at the rear end of the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. A rear wing and center-mounted quad exhaust outlets are now confirmed.

The 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1's widely expected to be powered by a twin-turbo version of the Z06's 5.5-liter V-8. That engine, known at the LT6, produces a distinct sound thanks to its large displacement combined with a flat-plane crank design. With the two turbochargers, the ZR1's iteration of this engine is expected to carry the LT7 moniker.

The LT6 in the Z06, which was named Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2024, is rated at 670 hp and features a redline of 8,600 rpm. The LT7's power output in the ZR1 is expected to reach about 850 hp, which is 100 hp more than the C7 ZR1, which was named Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2017.

Thanks to patents filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, we have an idea of what kind of active aerodynamics the C8 Corvette ZR1 might employ.

The ZR1 won't be the top of the Corvette food chain during the C8's lifetime. A Zora model, which is expected to electrify the C8's powertrain by combining an electric motor on the front axle and in the transmission with the ZR1's twin-turbo LT7 engine, will arrive later as the exclamation point of the gas-powered lineup before an electric model arrives.