A new Lamborghini supercar will debut this year to replace the Huracán

The Huracán's V-10 disappears and is replaced by a hybrid twin-turbo V-8 with three electric motors

The new supercar will have more than 887 hp, according to Lamborghini's CEO

Lamborghini will launch a new supercar later this year to replace its hugely successful Huracán, and CEO Stephan Winkelmann has confirmed it will come with more than 887 hp.

The Lamborghini chief made the confirmation last month in a social media post, where he said the power will come from a combination of a twin-turbocharged V-8 engine and three electric motors.

The V-8 engine was also shown last month. It's a newly developed unit displacing 4.0 liters and featuring a flat-plane crankshaft. Lamborghini said the engine will spin to 10,000 rpm and deliver a peak 791 hp on its own.

The specifications point to Lamborghini's new supercar, which is tipped to be called a Temerario, likely outshining rivals like the Ferrari 296 GTB and McLaren Artura, which come with 818 hp and 690 hp, respectively. However, there may be a weight penalty for the Lamborghini, as the rivals have smaller V-6 engines and single electric motors only.

Lamborghini Huracán successor's twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8

Prototypes spied testing hint at a design that's a significant departure from the Huracán's styling. The design also looks to be significantly different to Lamborghini's Revuelto V-12 plug-in hybrid, which also features three electric motors, split two at the front and one at the rear working together with the V-12 engine.

The Huracán successor will use the Revuelto's 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and is also tipped to use a version of the Revuelto's carbon-fiber monocoque structure.

Rumors point to the car debuting in August, the month of 2024 Monterey Car Week. With the Urus also going the plug-in hybrid route this year, Lamborghini will soon be a fully electrified brand. The automaker is also working on its first electric vehicle. It was previewed by last year's Lanzador concept and is due around 2028.