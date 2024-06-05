A Cadillac executive said the brand desires a hypercar

No confirmation of a hypercar being developed has been given

Cadillac's committed to having an electric lineup by 2030, but will continue to sell gas-powered vehicles

General Motors wants to build a Cadillac hypercar, an executive said in a recent interview with Australia's Drive, stopping short of confirming that such a project is actually in development.

"Could we build one? Yes. Would we like to? Yes. Are we building one? That would be giving too much away," GM design boss Mike Simcoe said, adding that "Cadillac is committed to performance," whether it's internal-combustion or electric.

2023 Cadillac V-LMDh race car

A road-going hypercar would serve as a flagship for Cadillac's Blackwing performance range, and complement the luxury brand's motorsports endeavors. The Cadillac V-Series.R prototype races in both the FIA World Endurance Championship (including the 24 Hours of Le Mans) and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Cadillac has also tried to enter Formula 1, partnering with Andretti Global, but the initial bid was rejected by organizers. That still left the door open for an Andretti/Cadillac entry in 2028, contingent on Cadillac developing its own F1 power unit by then. Andretti's original plan was to use a Renault power unit initially, with Cadillac branding.

Teaser for Cadillac Opulent Velocity concept

A hypercar would be a big departure from the norm for Cadillac, but it's not totally without precedent. Cadillac also toyed with the idea around the turn of the century, unveiling the Cien concept in 2002. The Cien featured a mid-mounted V-12 engine, but never made it to production.

For now, Cadillac has confirmed a concept showing how the V-Series performance sub-brand will evolve for an electric future. Called the Opulent Velocity, it's expected to be unveiled later this year. The name hints at a combination of luxury and performance, so the Opulent Velocity may not be the purely performance-focused hypercar Simcoe is talking about.