Bugatti's next hypercar will debut on June 20

The new supercar will be Bugatti's first production hybrid

A new V-16 engine will power the hypercar

Bugatti only last month took the wraps off the final Chiron built, but the French performance marque is already ready to show us its next hypercar.

It's set to debut on June 20, Bugatti revealed on Tuesday in a video posted to social media, where a glimpse of the new model was also provided.

The video shows the top of the signature horseshoe grille plus part of the front hood which features a central spine, a detail inspired by the Type 57 SC Atlantic of the 1930s. Bugatti said the Type 41 Royale and Type 35 were also inspirations for the car.

Together, the three classic models represent the three pillars of beauty (Type 57 SC Atlantic), luxury (Type 41 Royale), and performance (Type 35) that the new hypercar was designed under. Responsible for the design was Achim Anscheidt. He led Bugatti design for the past two decades but finally stepped down last year after signing off on the new hypercar.

Bugatti Chiron successor's V-16 hybrid teaser

The new hypercar won't be related in any way with its Chiron predecessor, unlike the Chiron which shared its quad-turbocharged W-16 engine with its own Veyron predecessor. Bugatti has confirmed both a new chassis and powertrain.

The powertrain will be a hybrid setup with a V-16 engine as its internal-combustion component. It will make the new hypercar the first production model with a V-16 since the Cizeta V16T supercar of the 1990s.

Although the reveal of Bugatti's new hypercar is only two weeks away, production won't start for another two years. Bugatti will be busy in the meantime building around 40 examples of the Bolide track car and 100 examples of the Mistral roadster. The Mistral will be the last recipient of the W-16 engine.