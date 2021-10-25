If you're not already excited for the debut of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, just listen to the wail of its flat-plane crank V-8.

Two videos of the Z06 revving to its 8,600-rpm redline, one shot on a dyno and another shot while parked, were recently posted by YouTube personality Emelia Hartford on Instagram. Hartford was brought in by Chevy to promote the new Z06, and so got early access ahead of the car's full reveal on Oct. 26.

Chevy has already released some teaser photos and its own video. Based on the soundtrack, we expect the Z06 to use a flat-plane crank V-8, an engine typically associated with Ferrari rather than the Bowtie brand.

Recall that the Corvette C8.R race car uses a 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V-8. The C8.R races in IMSA's GTLM class, which requires cars to mostly resemble production models, so it's long been assumed that the race car's engine would find its way into a Corvette road car.

In the C8.R, that engine produces 500 hp and 480 lb-ft of torque, but output is dictated by regulations. We expect the 2023 Z06 to make around 625 hp and 485 lb-ft of torque. The race car's 6-speed sequential gearbox will also likely be replaced with an 8-speed automatic or a dual-clutch transmission.

Teaser photos show larger air intakes, and we expect a wider overall stance with massive 345 mm rear tires (the standard C8 Corvette's rear tires max out at 305 mm). Prototypes have been spotted wearing 275 mm front tires, some with sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R rubber.

The Z06's interior was teased in 2019 with a sketch featuring two big red buttons on the steering wheel marked "Spec Mode" and carbon fiber instead of leather on some surfaces. The digital gauge cluster in the sketch also showed a racetrack layout, which could hint at another performance feature for tracks.

Stay tuned for more Corvette Z06 news as we get closer to the car's debut later this month.