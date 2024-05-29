Growth in EV demand may be slowing, but Cadillac is ploughing ahead with the launch of electric options in most of the segments where it operates, and in some cases establishing new segments.

The latest EV addition to the lineup is the 2025 Optiq, a compact crossover based on General Motors' Ultium EV platform and battery technology set. It goes on sale later this year and Cadillac expects pricing to start at about $54,000, including destination.

That will make the Optiq only slightly cheaper than the midsize Lyriq, which for 2024 starts at $58,590, including destination. However, the Optiq will offer a lot as standard, including dual-motor all-wheel drive, GM's Super Cruise automated driver-assist feature for highways, a 33-inch display integrating digital screens for the gauge cluster and infotainment system, and a 19-speaker AKG premium audio system complete with Dolby Atmos.

The vehicle also features some unique touches, like laser-etched glass for the rear quarter panel, a glass roof that blends seamlessly with the surrounding metal, and choreographed lighting that can welcome the driver upon approach.

2025 Cadillac Optiq

The sole battery announced is an 85-kwh unit that Cadillac estimates will deliver 300 miles of range. And using a DC fast-charger, owners should be able to add close to 80 miles of range in just 10 minutes.

Peak power from the dual motors is a combined 300 hp. To optimize range, the front motor is rated up to 200 hp and is used to power the vehicle alone in steady driving, when the extra traction of an all-wheel-drive system isn't needed. A drive mode selector with a Sport mode is also included.

Cadillac hasn't provided any performance numbers, apart from a towing capacity of 1,500 pounds. However, Green Car Reports has learned that the vehicle's performance engineer was on the team that developed Cadillac's hardcore Blackwing models. This decision was made to ensure the Optiq delivers a sportier driving experience that Cadillac hopes will help it appeal to younger buyers, specifically older Millennials, according to Green Car Reports.

2025 Cadillac Optiq 2025 Cadillac Optiq 2025 Cadillac Optiq

At 190 inches long, the Optiq is similar in size to the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, which is also based on Ultium technology. Like the Equinox EV, the Optiq is roomy for a compact crossover. There isn't a front trunk, but cargo space is relatively generous at 26 cubic feet as standard and 57 cubic feet with the second-row seats folded flat.

The Optiq and Equinox EV will also share a plant, in this case GM's plant in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico. Unlike the Chevy, the Optiq will be sold in 10 regions globally, including in several European countries, as well as in Australia and New Zealand, and in the key market of China.