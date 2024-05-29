If there's any car destined to be the last with a manual transmission, it has to be the Porsche 911. However, as it stands today, anyone placing an order for the latest 2025 model can't opt for the third pedal.

The 2025 Porsche 911 lineup currently consists of updated versions of the Carrera, Carrera GTS, Carrera 4 GTS, and Targa 4 GTS grades, plus carry over versions of the Turbo, Turbo S, and GT3 RS.

When contacted by Motor Authority, a Porsche spokesman confirmed the 2025 911 lineup at present can't be ordered with a manual transmission, but our contact couldn't comment on any potential changes planned down the road.

Noticeably missing are the Carrera S, Carrera 4S, Carrera T, GT3, and GT3 Touring, all grades that are popular with fans of the manual transmission. Updated versions of these grades should be available to order at a later date, and with the previously available 7-speed manual transmission as an alternative to the standard 8-speed dual-clutch automatic, at least in some of them.

The GTS grade is also popular with manual fans, but the updated 2025 911 introduces a new hybrid powertrain with an electric motor integrated with the 8-speed dual-clutch automatic as the standard powertrain in the grade, meaning a manual is unlikely to return to the GTS.

2025 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS

A hybrid powertrain is also expected to be added to the automatic-only Turbo S grade when it undergoes its own update. Prototypes for the car are still out testing.

In addition to the new hybrid powertrain in the GTS grade, Porsche's 2025 model year updates also include minor styling tweaks to the fascia designs and lights at both ends, a fully digital dash, and the addition of an engine starter button. The updated 911 also comes standard with only two seats but with a 2+2 seat configuration available as a no-cost option. Prices start at $122,095, including a $1,995 destination charge, and deliveries are due to start in the fall.