Rivian is looking to patent a removable roof system for its EVs.

A patent application published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on May 30, after being filed by Rivian Nov. 30, 2022, deals with a "sliding latch mechanism" for removable roof panels.

Rivian removable roof patent image

As the name indicates, latches would slide from a closed to an open position to detach the roof panels, with Rivian suggesting that they could be driven by an actuator. This more automated system would make removing roof panels easier than existing hardware, Rivian claims.

Once removed, the roof panels could be stored in a designated compartment, according to the application, which also mentions a wind deflector to be used during open-air driving.

Rivian removable roof patent image

Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler owners know the joys of driving without a roof, while the GMC Hummer EV features a T-top arrangement with multiple removable panels that can be stored in the electric truck's front trunk. Otherwise, EV owners have few options when it comes to roofless driving. The 2025 Maserati GranCabrio Folgore will likely be the only electric convertible available in the U.S. when it arrives in the fourth quarter.

It's unclear where removable roofs will fit into Rivian's near-future product plans, though. The automaker's next vehicle will be the R2 electric SUV, due to arrive in 2026. Rivian showed it earlier this year with a fixed roof, and, given the R2's positioning as a more mainstream model, that seems unlikely to change. Rivian has also shown the R3 and R3X electric hot hatches, but also without removable roofs.